While these numbers were previously considered second-tier, mixed clues from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as well as a lack of uniformity in data make every figure important for the AUD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- When is Aussie data dump and how could it affect AUD/USD? - February 5, 2020
- AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 ahead of Aussie data dump - February 5, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Short-Covering Rally Confirmed Reversal Bottom - February 5, 2020