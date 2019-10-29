Even if the upbeat tone helped the AUD/USD pair, for the time being, a weak reading will challenge the central banker’s optimism. Considering the recent shift in market’s risk sentiment, mainly due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- When is the Aussie CPI data and how could it affect AUD/USD? - October 29, 2019
- AUD/USD stays on the front-foot ahead of Aussie CPI, Fed rate decision - October 29, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar To Test Resistance - October 29, 2019