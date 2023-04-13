It’s worth noting that Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations for April, scheduled for 01:00 AM GMT also become an important event to watch for better predict the immediate AUD/USD moves. That said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD? - April 12, 2023
- TD Securities Adds Long AUD/USD Position to Its Model Portfolio - April 12, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a break of key support structures - April 12, 2023