The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT. The central bank is widely expected to cut the official cash rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- RBA Preview: Rate Cutting Cycle to Curb AUDUSD Rate Rebound - June 3, 2019
- When is the RBA rate decision and how could if affect AUD/USD? - June 3, 2019
- AUD/USD extends losses on weak Aussie retail sales data - June 3, 2019