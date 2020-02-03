Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Yen, Euro and Pound Rose, AUD/USD May Fall as February Starts - February 2, 2020
- AUD/USD: Under pressure near 0.6690, multi-week low, with eyes on China open - February 2, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Despite Polls to Contrary, RBA Could Make Surprise Rate Cut - February 2, 2020