AUD/USD has been trading mostly less than 1 cent from our short term fair value estimate in recent weeks, generally looking comfortable inside 0.75-0.77, suggests Sean Callow, Research Analyst at Westpac. “The apparent overvaluation of Aug-Sep has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Yield spreads to chip away at AUD/USD but commodities more supportive – Westpac - December 15, 2017
- AUD/USD consolidates week’s gains near mid-0.76s - December 15, 2017
- Trade Idea: AUD/USD – Buy at 0.7605 - December 15, 2017