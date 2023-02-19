AUD/USD is marching towards 0.6900 as investors have ignored signs of recovery in the US Inflation. The US has warned China if it decides to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD advances towards 0.6900 despite renewed US Inflation recovery concerns - February 19, 2023
- AUDUSD meets the lower boundary of the channel; bullish outlook - February 18, 2023
- Morgan Wallen Returns To No. 1 On Billboard Artist 100 - February 18, 2023