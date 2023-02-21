The Australian dollar is slightly weaker this morning when valued against the US dollar. The AUD/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and reverses a major part of the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD dollar stabilises below US$0.69 - February 21, 2023
- AUD/USD sees more weakness below 0.6850 ahead of FOMC minutes - February 21, 2023
- Beyoncé, Jay-Z & John Legend Among 2023 Rhythm & Blues Hall Of Fame Nominees - February 21, 2023