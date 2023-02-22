The US business activity surprisingly improved in February Australian salaries increased at their fastest annual rate in ten years last quarter. Markets are expecting Australia’s rates to peak at 4.1%. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The dollar found support on Wednesday as the likelihood that the Fed would need to raise interest rates further rose … Continued
