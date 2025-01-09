Australia’s consumer inflation jumped by 2.3% in November. Underlying inflation in Australia dropped from 3.5% to 3.2%. US job openings unexpectedly rose in November to 8.10 million. The AUD/USD forecast turned bearish on Wednesday after Australia’s inflation figures increased the likelihood of a February RBA rate cut. Meanwhile, the greenback was on the front foot…
