Australia’s consumer inflation jumped by 2.3% in November. Underlying inflation in Australia dropped from 3.5% to 3.2%. US job openings unexpectedly rose in November to 8.10 million. The AUD/USD forecast turned bearish on Wednesday after Australia’s inflation figures increased the likelihood of a February RBA rate cut. Meanwhile, the greenback was on the front foot…

The post AUD/USD Forecast: RBA Rate Cut Odds Up After Easing CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story