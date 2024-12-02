Retail sales in Australia grew by 0.6% in October, above forecasts of a 0.4% increase. Market participants do not expect an RBA rate cut this year. US employers likely hired 195,000 new workers in November. The AUD/USD forecast shows a volatile start to the week due to upbeat Australian economic data and a recovering dollar….
