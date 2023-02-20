AUD/USD has printed a fresh daily high above 0.6880 as the PBoC has maintained the status quo. A higher Australian Labor Cost Index might create more troubles for the RBA ahead. The upside bias for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes day high above 0.6880 as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged - February 19, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6800 support confluence - February 19, 2023
- AUD/USD advances towards 0.6900 despite renewed US Inflation recovery concerns - February 19, 2023