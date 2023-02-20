US last week’s inflation data failed to bolster the USD, as the AUD/USD snapped three days of losses. AUD/USD traders are eyeing the RBA and the FOMC minutes, each revealed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains firm at around 0.6910s despite risk aversion and a soft USD - February 20, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Hovers Near Major Moving Averages - February 20, 2023
- Dollar’s Friday Breakout Potential: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY - February 20, 2023