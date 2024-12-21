Business activity in the US rose, supported by the service sector. The economy expanded by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Fed cut rates but projected only 50 bps of cuts in 2025. The AUD/USD weekly forecast suggests renewed downward pressure as the dollar rallies on the outlook of fewer Fed rate cuts in 2025….

