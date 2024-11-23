The dollar climbed earlier in the week when tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated. The Trump trade paused as traders awaited new developments. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its hawkish tone. The AUD/USD weekly forecast shows a slight rebound as the RBA remains hawkish, but the pair still has downside potential. Ups and downs…

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Hawkish RBA Fuels Rebound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story