However, policymakers also said that more rate hikes were likely. At 06:05 GMT, the AUDUSD is trading .6890, down 0.0020 or -0.29%. On Friday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast –Lower as Focus Shifts from RBA Minutes to Aussie Wage Growth Data - February 21, 2023
- AUD/USD stabilizes below 0.6900 despite hawkish RBA minutes and upbeat Feb PMI - February 21, 2023
- AUD/USD hovers near 0.6900 as RBA hawks battle with US Dollar bulls, focus on PMI - February 20, 2023