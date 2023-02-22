Australia’s leading index remained stuck in the negative territory for the sixth successive month in January amid headwinds from global factors, monetary policy and weaker labor work hours, survey results from Westpac showed Wednesday. The six-month annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index was largely unchanged in January, rising marginally to -1.04 percent.
