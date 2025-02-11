Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automotive Operating System Market is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2022 to USD 25.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as growing numbers of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles, paired with increasing demand for high-end vehicles are expected to augment revenues for the automotive operating system market. Advent of software-defined vehicles, in conjunction with development in autonomous vehicles are likely to create favourable opportunities for the automotive operating system market during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Automotive Operating System Market:

BlackBerry Limited

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Siemens

Green Hills Software

Wind River System Inc.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive Operating System Market:

Driver: Growing number of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles Restraint: Lack of seamless connectivity Opportunity: Advent of software-defined vehicles Challenge: Risk of cybersecurity

Key Findings of the Study:

Automotive Operating System Market Share Android segment is estimated to account for significant market during the forecast period (2022-2030) Light commercial vehicles segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period

QNX segment is estimated to have largest share during the forecast period.

The QNX operating system is expected to largest segment in the automotive operating system market during the forecast period. QNX has been the most popular operating system among automobile manufacturers in the past as it has the support of leading cluster UI frameworks and a variety of hardware. In addition, QNX is used for various applications, such as in-vehicle infotainment, cockpit controllers, and ADAS features. QNX also offers the best solutions for the integration of features like navigation, voice recognition, and smartphone connectivity on all major automotive-grade hardware. All these aforementioned factors are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the QNX segment in the global automotive operating system market.

Passenger car segment is expected to account for largest share in the automotive operating system market during the forecast period

The passenger cars segment accounts for the largest share of the automotive operating system market, owing to increased investments toward autonomous mobility, the advent of software-defined cars, growing sales of L2 autonomous vehicles, and rising sales of electric passenger cars. Automotive OEMs such as Tata Motors (India), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Ford Motor Company (US) are investing in the electric vehicle segment owing to the increasing demand for EVs.

“Europe is expected to have noticeable share in the automotive operating system market by 2030.”

Europe is expected to have significant growth in the Automotive Operating System Market during the forecast period. Countries considered under this report for Europe are France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Europe is home to some of the top Tier I suppliers in the automotive sector, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The presence of these companies would also contribute to the growth of the European automotive operating system market during the forecast period. The region is among the largest markets for passenger cars, particularly premium cars (C segment and above). The high volume of premium car sales can be attributed to the high purchasing power of European buyers. Germany is estimated to hold a significant share of the European automotive operating system market in terms of value in 2022. The most significant factors supporting the growth of the automotive operating system market in Germany are the penetration of premium passenger car brands with high-end software applications and government mandates regarding safety. The high sales of premium vehicles, such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, and Audi S8, are expected to drive the automotive operating system market in Germany during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, BlackBerry Limited announced an updated version of QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google’s latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0). This new version of QAVF is likely to further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market, and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

In June 2022, BMW announced that it will develop its BMW Operating System 8 infotainment software using Alphabet Inc.’s Android Automotive for some vehicle models beginning in March 2023.

In April 2022, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) announced IndyKite, Marelli Corporation, and Red Hat as new bronze members. This collaboration is likely to bring together automotive manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and technology companies to accelerate the development as well as the adoption of an open, shared software platform (Linux) for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

