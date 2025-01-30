Bahrain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a modest improvement in December 2024, as the index rose to -0.10%, up from the previous month’s figure of -0.40%. The data, updated on 30 January 2025, highlights a month-over-month comparison indicating a positive, albeit small, shift in the economic trend within the Kingdom.

The previous month’s indicator of -0.40% reflected a larger decline compared to earlier months, signaling challenges in consumer pricing, likely driven by various economic pressures. However, December’s slightly improved figure of -0.10% suggests a tentative stabilization, possibly heralding a more positive turn as the new year begins.

Economists will observe Bahrain’s CPI over the upcoming months to better assess whether this gradual improvement marks the start of a more sustained economic recovery. Market participants and policymakers will closely watch ensuing data releases to gauge consumer pricing trends and their broader impacts on the economy.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com