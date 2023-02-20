Indian benchmarks settled in red on Monday, with bank and energy stocks booking the biggest losses. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower for the second straight session as investors worry over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bank, Energy Stocks Drag Indian Equities to End Lower on Monday - February 20, 2023
- FPIs’ investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion - February 20, 2023
- Kotak Institutional Equities’ Sanjeev Prasad’s Market Outlook & Top Stock And Sectoral Picks - February 20, 2023