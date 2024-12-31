Destin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Destin, Florida –

Bayou Fox Hooters is proud to announce an incredible fundraising achievement, raising $32,950.46 for the V Foundation for Cancer Research during the “Give A Hoot” fundraising campaign, a cause deeply rooted in the heart of the Hooters family. This fund honors Kelly Jo Dowd, one of the original Hooters Girls and a calendar cover girl, whose courageous battle with breast cancer continues to inspire efforts to raise awareness and find a cure.

Kelly Jo’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of these initiatives. Through the hard work of the Bayou Fox Hooters team and the generosity of their patrons, her legacy lives on in meaningful action.

The Bayou Fox franchise not only led the way within its community but also outshone other Hooters locations nationwide. Among the franchise’s impressive efforts, the Destin and Pensacola Beach stores emerged as top contributors, showcasing their unwavering commitment and dedication to this vital cause.

“We are deeply honored to support the Give A Hoot fundraising campaign and to be a part of a mission that resonates so personally with the Hooters family,” said Carly Dockery, Director of Operations for Bayou Fox Hooters. “This year, our franchise raised more than any other franchise or Hooters of America store. It’s a testament to the generosity of our patrons and the hard work of our team. Destin and Pensacola Beach truly led the charge, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The team’s extraordinary efforts earned Bayou Fox Hooters an invitation to the prestigious check presentation ceremony in New York City, further cementing their status as leaders in this impactful initiative.

This campaign reflects more than just dollars raised—it represents a community coming together to make a difference. “Our guests, staff, and the entire community came together to honor Kelly Jo’s legacy and fight for a future without breast cancer,” Dockery continued. “We’re incredibly grateful for the passion and support that made this possible.”

Bayou Fox Hooters remains committed to blending fun and purpose, creating dining experiences that also make a difference in the lives of others. As they look toward future campaigns, they invite everyone to join them in continuing this tradition of giving back.

