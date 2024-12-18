Beacon Outpatient Management will utilize Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation to strengthen client care and optimize clinical efficiencies.

Nashville, Tenn. & Baton Rouge, LA., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualifacts, an industry leader of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced that Beacon Outpatient Management (Beacon Behavioral Partners) has selected Qualifacts® iQ Clinical Documentation to enhance their Qualifacts InSync EHR with AI-assisted clinical notes. Beacon provides outpatient clinics, residential, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization program (PHP) and hospitals across eight states with comprehensive services including psychiatric care, therapy, and community support.

Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation is purpose-built for behavioral health providers and designed exclusively for Qualifacts’ EHR solutions. Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation uses generative AI to produce high-quality session transcripts and summaries for providers based on large language model (LLM) data sets. By leveraging the power of AI-driven automation, this tool optimizes clinical workflows, improves documentation accuracy, and enhances overall client care for both virtual and in-person sessions.

“We’re very excited to partner with Qualifacts and implement Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation at Beacon. This innovative solution will revolutionize our clinical workflows by automating time-consuming notetaking tasks,” said Nikki Haven, VP, Integration with Beacon Outpatient Management, LLC. “With Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation, our providers can feel empowered to focus more on client care, increasing satisfaction and quality of interactions. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement in behavioral health.”

“We’re honored to welcome Beacon Outpatient Management to the Qualifacts iQ community,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO with Qualifacts. “By leveraging its clinical documentation capabilities, Beacon can improve clinical efficiencies, reduce administrative burden, and ultimately strengthen the quality of care they provide to their clients. This partnership aligns with our mission to empower behavioral health agencies through innovative technology solutions now and into the future.”

Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation offers several key benefits to Beacon Outpatient Management including:

Improved Accuracy and Efficiency: Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation automates the transcription process and generates accurate clinical note summaries. Beacon’s clinicians can easily review and incorporate these summaries into their session notes, saving time and reducing errors.

Enhanced Client Engagement: Clinicians are more present during sessions, helping to prioritize client care, personalized treatment plans, and improved outcomes, fostering stronger therapeutic relationships.

Standardized Notes: Standardization of clinical notes reduces human error and improves accuracy, leading to higher clean claim rates and increased revenue.

Browser-based Companion: By utilizing InSync with Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation companion, Beacon staff can efficiently complete clinical notes within a single system, optimizing workflows and accelerating reimbursement processes.

ABOUT BEACON BEHAVIORAL PARTNERS

Beacon Behavioral, LLC, a leading mental health provider, has been committed to improving lives since 1998. With a network of outpatient clinics, residential, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization program (PHP) and hospitals across eight states with comprehensive services including psychiatric care, therapy, and community support.

Their dedicated team of professionals is passionate about providing compassionate, cost-effective care to help individuals overcome mental health challenges and achieve a brighter future. They prioritize patient needs, tailoring treatment plans to address individual circumstances and maximize potential for recovery and well-being.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

