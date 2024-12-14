Two Boston-area regional banks, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), are reportedly discussing a merger, according to sources connected to the matter, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The potential merger would join two financial institutions, each managing assets of approximately $12 billion. An official announcement regarding this deal could be made as early as next week.

As per the report, both Berkshire Hills and Brookline have not yet provided a comment regarding the potential merger.

