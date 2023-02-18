Best Mattress Brand is a top publisher on all things surrounding mattresses and sleep. This year, they’ve curated their list of the top mattress deals and best mattress sales for Presidents Day.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Best Mattress Brand is the premier destination for mattress reviews, sleep research, and sleep science. This year, the editorial team has curated its list for the best Presidents Day Mattress Sales & Deals. That way, shoppers can get the best deal on the mattress of their dreams. Adjustable beds, bed frames, pillows, and more are also available on sale this weekend.

Best Mattress Brand’s team has spent years reviewing hundreds of mattresses. Through retests and regular updates, they’ve found the best models which use top-of-the-line materials and technology and feature sleep-enhancing design. The writers at Best Mattress Brand are leading authorities when it comes to knowing the best mattresses in 2023 and the best mattress sales for Presidents Day weekend. Value is one of their biggest criteria, so they feature mattresses at a range of budgets, not just the cheapest.

Now through Feb. 27, here are some of the best Presidents Day mattress sales.

Best Mattress of 2023 – Amerisleep AS3 – $1299 for a queen mattress (save $450)



Best Hybrid Mattress – Zoma Hybrid – $999 for a queen mattress (save $150)



Best Budget Mattress – Vaya Mattress – $699 for a queen mattress (save $300)

With as much as $450 in mattress savings and plenty of mattresses under $1,000, there are options for all budget ranges. In addition to these Presidents Day mattress deals, other bedding and furniture sales include 30% off adjustable beds and BOGO 50% off memory foam pillows.

Many companies even offer 100-night trials, free shipping, free mattress returns, and extended (10-20 year) warranties.

For more sleep advice and buying guides, visit BestMattress-Brand.org.

