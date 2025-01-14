Toronto, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greater Toronto Area, January 14, 2025 – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced the launch of a new public facing recognition program to identify Builder and Developer Members that have been part of the association for at least 25 years. The program features a unique certification mark that eligible members can use to identify themselves in their marketing materials and programs.

“This new Trusted Builder Program is not only a way to honor seasoned industry leaders and long-time members, but is also an opportunity to highlight the vital contributions they have made to both the development of the region and the association itself,” said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO of BILD. “This recognition underscores their dedication to building homes and communities in the GTA.”

The program is designed to acknowledge the longstanding commitment of BILD’s builder and developer members who have been part of the association and supported the growth of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for at least 25 years and in some cases many more. These members have demonstrated resilience and adaptability through various economic cycles and market shifts, consistently meeting the evolving needs of the region. Their work has withstood the test of time, having adapted to major shifts such as economic downturns, policy changes, and technological advancements in construction.

To qualify for the program, companies must remain in good standing with BILD and have no unresolved ethics complaints. With over 80 members currently eligible, the Trusted Builder and Developer certification mark highlights those who uphold high standards in building practices and ethical conduct, while also recognizing their ongoing contributions to local communities and regional development.

“Members of the Trusted Builder Program are the companies who have shaped our cityscapes and supported causes that improve the quality of life for everyone in the GTA,” Wilkes said.

Through this new initiative, BILD continues its longstanding mission of supporting and advocating for the building and development industry. The introduction of the Trusted Builder program is just the latest step in the association’s efforts to elevate the industry’s standards and ensure the continued growth of the GTA.

For more information about BILD’s Trusted Builder Program, visit www.bildgta.ca/trustedbuilder.

With 1,200 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

