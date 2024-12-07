Shares of BioAge Labs Inc. (BIOA) experienced a dramatic decline of over 60% in after-hours trading on Friday, following the company’s announcement to cease the ongoing STRIDES trial.The STRIDES trial, a phase II study, was evaluating BioAge’s lead drug candidate, Azelaprag, in conjunction with Eli Lilly’s weight management medication, tirzepatide, for the treatment of obesity.The company decided to terminate the trial after observing liver transaminitis without any clinically significant symptoms in some participants receiving Azelaprag. Importantly, no such transaminase elevations were found in the group receiving only Tirzepatide.Transaminitis is characterized by elevated levels of specific liver enzymes, known as transaminases, in the bloodstream, which typically indicates liver inflammation or damage.To date, the STRIDES study enrolled 204 participants. Among these, 11 individuals in the Azelaprag group exhibited elevated transaminase levels but showed no clinically significant symptoms, according to the company’s statement.The initial expectation was to release the topline results from the STRIDES study in the third quarter of 2025. With the discontinuation of the trial, new plans for Azelaprag are anticipated to be disclosed in the first quarter of 2025.BioAge entered the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2024, with an initial share price of $18.The BIOA stock has previously fluctuated between a low of $16.30 and a high of $26.62. It concluded Friday’s session at $20.09, before plummeting more than 67% in after-hours trading to settle at $6.60.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com