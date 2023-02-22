Agustin Carstens loves to poke fun at crypto and Bitcoin. In a recent Bloomberg interview, he declared tech doesn’t work for money.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops. Just Wait for the Fed Minutes. - February 22, 2023
- BIS head claims fiat won battle with crypto, Bitcoin community disagrees - February 22, 2023
- Bitcoin And Crypto Now Braced For A China Earthquake After $100 Billion Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Rally - February 22, 2023