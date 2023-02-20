On February 19th, the price of Bitcoin reached $25,000 for the third time, and led to strong anticipation surrounding its weekly close. However, there are concerns over the actions of large Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) attempts to break past $25,000 for the third time resembling 2017 pattern - February 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Charts Pin $25,000 as Make or Break for Revival - February 20, 2023
- The Bitcoin Trader Whose Net Worth Is an Impressive $6.7 Billion - February 20, 2023