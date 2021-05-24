A leaked report from Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has given ethereum a “high chance” of overtaking bitcoin as a “dominant” store of value—calling it the “Amazon of …
Read Full Story
- $1.3 Trillion Crypto Price Crash: Leaked Goldman Sachs Prediction Gives ‘High Chance’ Ethereum Will Eclipse Bitcoin - May 24, 2021
- Bitcoin price falls as China crypto miners suspend operations due to Beijing crackdown - May 24, 2021
- Asia shares wary on U.S. inflation, Bitcoin struggles to steady - May 24, 2021