The Ark Innovation ETF’s top five holdings make up almost 40% of the fund. The Vanguard S&P 500 has outperformed the Ark Innovation ETF since its inception. The Ark Innovation ETF’s expense ratio is 25 times higher than that of the Vanguard S&P 500.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 1 ETF I Like Better Than Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF in 2024 - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF hopefuls amend filings as SEC decision nears - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin Slumps Amid ETF Speculation at Fever Pitch - January 5, 2024