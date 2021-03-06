While bitcoin prices have been coasting along between $46k to $48k during the last three days a number of proponents are still bullish about the crypto asset’s long-term value. On Thursday, Kraken CEO …
Read Full Story
$1 Million per BTC in 10 Years: ‘In Terms of Dollars Bitcoin Is Going to Infinity,’ Says Kraken CEO
While bitcoin prices have been coasting along between $46k to $48k during the last three days a number of proponents are still bullish about the crypto asset’s long-term value. On Thursday, Kraken CEO …