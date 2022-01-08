Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has predicted bitcoin will increasingly compete with gold as a “store of value”—and could hit $100,000 within five …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $1 Trillion Crypto Crash: Goldman Sachs’ Reveals Huge Bitcoin Price Prediction After Ethereum Bet - January 8, 2022
- Bitcoin Plunges to $41,000; Analyst Predicts Crypto Will Go Below $20,000 This Year - January 8, 2022
- Trader Who Called Bitcoin’s 2018 Collapse Warns BTC Has Once Again Violated Its Parabolic Advance - January 8, 2022