Legendary bitcoin and crypto trader Arthur Hayes had warned the Federal Reserve could be about to trigger a 30% bitcoin price crash—predicting “a vicious washout” in coming
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $100 Billion Bitcoin And Crypto ETF Price Crash Suddenly Accelerates After Serious Fed Warning—Hitting Ethereum, XRP And Solana - January 12, 2024
- SEC’s reluctant approval of bitcoin ETFs exposes persistent rift over crypto - January 12, 2024
- Why the debut of bitcoin ETFs could be bad news for crypto stocks, futures ETFs - January 12, 2024