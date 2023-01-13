Bitcoin BTC and ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by a large margin, have rocketed higher this week—helping the combined crypto market add around $100 billion. The bitcoin price has added 12% …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $100 Billion Crypto Price Boom Sees These Coins Leave Bitcoin And Ethereum In The Dust - January 13, 2023
- What’s Behind Bitcoin’s Big Rally, and Why Crypto Traders Bet the Worst Is Over - January 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Defies Bad Tidings to Register Its Best Week Since 2021 - January 13, 2023