Sony Group acquired Amber Japan and is relaunching it as the S.BLOX Bitcoin and crypto exchange, marking Sony’s expansion into the Bitcoin space.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is about to clear a big overhang, and the crypto will recover from its slump to reach $150,000 by year-end, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says - July 1, 2024
- $105 Billion Electronics Giant Sony To Launch New Bitcoin Exchange - July 1, 2024
- MtGox Gusher Dampens Bitcoin; Billionaire Cohen Abandons Crypto VC - July 1, 2024