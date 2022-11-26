Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading near $16,500 since Nov. 23, recovering from a dip to $15,500 as investors feared the imminent insolvency of Genesis Global, a cryptocurrency lending and trending company …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘$1 Million By 2030’—Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction Revealed - November 26, 2022
- Bitcoin new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K - November 26, 2022
- $15.5K retest is more likely, according to Bitcoin futures and options - November 26, 2022