15% Correction Drops Bitcoin Price to $8,100 Days Before BTC Halving
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-10
Bitcoin price drops by 15.30% just 2 days before the block reward halving. At 12:40 A.M. UTC time Bitcoin ( BTC) price dropped from $9,574 to $8,112 in the course of 15 minutes. The 15.30% drop came …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)