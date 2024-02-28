The bitcoin price has more than doubled over the last six months, boosting ethereum, XRP XRP 0.0% and other cryptocurrencies, thanks to a fleet of long-awaited spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin eyes $60,000, ‘FOMO’ stirs biggest monthly rally since late 2020 - February 28, 2024
- ‘$150,000’ By 2025—Bitcoin Braced For An ‘Unprecedented’ Wall Street Price Earthquake—Boosting Ethereum, XRP And Crypto - February 28, 2024
- First Bitcoin blockchain ICO rockets past $5M milestone - February 28, 2024