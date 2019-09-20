More than $155 million in long positions have been liquidated on BitMEX following Bitcoin’s dramatic fall to below $10,000 overnight. The price of Bitcoin fell by more than 5% before a slight …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $155 million in long positions liquidated as Bitcoin breaches $10,000 support - September 20, 2019
- Stock Market Today: Breakout or Breakdown for Bitcoin? - September 19, 2019
- After Dip of $500, Bitcoin Price Back to Trading Sideways at $10,200 - September 19, 2019