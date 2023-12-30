Bitwise has forecast Wall Street giant JPMorgan will take a major step toward growing tokenized real-world assets to $16 trillion by 2030 next …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘$16 Trillion By 2030’—Crypto Now Braced For A 2024 JPMorgan And Wall Street Earthquake Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana And XRP Price Boom - December 30, 2023
- Indonesian police shut down 10 Bitcoin mining operations: Report - December 30, 2023
- Bitcoin halving and why it matters? - December 30, 2023