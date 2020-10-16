Onchain data shows a few exchanges have seen customers steadily drain 187,000 bitcoins ($2.1B) from exchange-owned cold wallets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 187,000 BTC Drained: Over $2 Billion in Bitcoin Leave the Top Exchanges Since June - October 16, 2020
- Record-high Bakkt Bitcoin delivery exposes institutional frenzy for BTC - October 16, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Has Light Response to OKEx While Ether Options Traders Make Beacon Bets - October 16, 2020