With a strong U.S. dollar pummeling emerging market currencies this year, the phenomenon has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this month, Cathie Wood, CEO of asset manager ARK Invest, made the case for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $1M Bitcoin price still in play amid ‘macro liquidity surge’ — Arthur Hayes - April 24, 2024
- BlockDAG Among The Best New Crypto To Invest In Post 8 Billion Coins Sales; More On Bitcoin Cash Futures’ Launch & Solana Positive Predictions - April 24, 2024
- The Impact of Bitcoin Halving on Investors and ETFs to Explore - April 24, 2024