Moscow-based law firm ZP Legal claims to have identified Russian nationals who received bitcoin stolen in the 2014 hack of Mt Gox. Local law enforcement is investigating Alexander Vinnik, the alleged …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $2 Billion Lost in Mt. Gox Bitcoin Hack Can Be Recovered, Lawyer Claims - September 12, 2019
- Bitcoin confirmed as Watford FC’s new sleeve sponsor - September 12, 2019
- Premier League soccer team will sport Bitcoin logo on jersey - September 12, 2019