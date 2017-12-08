Investors are pouring into cryptocurrencies at a record pace, as the price of Bitcoin has soared from $10,500 on Dec. 1 to its record high, over $17,000, yesterday (Thursday). On Thursday alone, the Bitcoin price spiked more than 21%. While Bitcoin has …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The CEO of Coinbase Wants You to Chill Out on Bitcoin - December 8, 2017
- Bitcoin drops after dramatic gains ahead of futures launch - December 8, 2017
- 2 “Bitcoin Stocks” with Massive Upside and a Fraction of the Risk - December 8, 2017