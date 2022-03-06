2 Cheap Cryptos Rising on Bitcoin’s Recovery

“The ‘inflation hedge’ argument for Bitcoin and cryptos has fallen apart as cryptos have struggled in this risky environment.” In a sense, Luke and Charlie were right to wait to publish their …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (BZX) - March 6, 2022
- Bitcoin Can’t Finance A War: The Crypto Industry And Being On The Right Side Of History - March 6, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Platform Pays It’s Global Remote Workers Only In Bitcoin, And Makes Their Salaries Transparent For Everyone To See - March 6, 2022