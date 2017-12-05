Bitcoin is a mania that sooner or later will come to an end, the way every mania ends: falling demand in the face of rising supply. And when that happens, Bitcoin prices could be driven back to $1000. That’s according to some estimates which set the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 2 Events That Could Send Bitcoin Back Toward $1K - December 5, 2017
- Bitcoin Futures Are Coming and Regulators Are Racing to Catch Up - December 5, 2017
- Bitcoin Exchanges Are Favorite Targets of Global DDoS Attacks: Report - December 5, 2017