El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and legendary crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun are now buying one Bitcoin per day regardless of market conditions. This is not only a bold bet on the future of Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You? - November 20, 2022
- ‘In Huge Trouble’—Leak Reveals $10 Billion Earthquake Could Be About To Cause Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Chaos - November 20, 2022
- Joe Biden Leads ‘Critical’ Call For Game-Changing, Global Bitcoin And Crypto Rules After Shock FTX Collapse - November 20, 2022