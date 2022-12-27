All the digital currencies shed most of their worth in the past 12 months. The world’s most famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin that started this year on an upbeat note when it hovered around $46,208 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 2022 in Review: Bitcoin, ether, other cryptos fall big this year - December 26, 2022
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin fall while ether, Polygon, Cardano gain - December 26, 2022
- Bitcoin Report Card: Most Searched Crypto In 2022—Know Its Performance - December 26, 2022