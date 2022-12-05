If you’ve been ambivalent on bitcoin until now, then 2022 might just be the year that persuades you of its merits – and that’s despite the onset of crypto winter, and headline-grabbing price declines …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price recovery possible after record realized losses and leverage flush out create a healthier market - December 5, 2022
- Crypto Market Analysis: Consumer Savings Rate Suggests Continued Calm in Bitcoin Prices - December 5, 2022
- Africa Bitcoin Conference kicks off as FTX collapse shakes confidence in crypto - December 5, 2022