Helped along by its correlation to the stock market, Bitcoin might just eke out a Santa Rally as 2022 draws to a close. But make no mistake: The “crypto winter” that has sent a chill through markets …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 27: BTC/USD Keeps Fighting Near $17,000 Level - December 27, 2022
- 2023 Will Be Dire for Crypto. It Might Be Better for Bitcoin. - December 27, 2022
- Bitcoin Is Holding Below $17,000. How Cryptos Could Get a Santa Claus Rally. - December 27, 2022